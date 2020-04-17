Keighley Cougars donate vital PPE equipment

League 1 outfit Keighley Cougars are donating 5000 facemasks to frontline providers to aid the supply of vital PPE equipment.

2000 have been donated to nearby Airedale Hospital, 1000 have been donated to Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice and a further 2000 are available to be distributed.

All donations will help the COVID-19 battle in the local area, with the remaining masks being offered to the public, especially for care homes and those caring for high-risk members of the local area.

“The ongoing battle against COVID-19 has left the NHS and other vital services on the frontline needing a significantly increased amount of PPE equipment to assist and keep staff safe from the virus,” a club statement read.

“The club still have 2,000 facemasks available for donation to the wider and local community, whether this be frontline providers such as care homes or those who are living with and caring for those at high risk to enable them to make trips to the supermarkets, and/or take up their daily exercise, safely.”