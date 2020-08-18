Keighley Cougars snap up Fijian winger

Keighley Cougars have completed the signing of Fijian winger Robert Matamosi.

The speedster joins the club after impressing for West Wales Raiders.

Initially a rugby union player, he only discovered the 13-man game in 2016 while with the British Army.

“Not only has Robert got the talent but more importantly he has the drive and ambition to become the best Rugby League player he can be both and off the field,” Keighley Cougars coach Rhys Lovegrove said.

“I like to think outside of the box with my recruitment process and there are talented players at expansion clubs that some of the traditional heartland clubs tend to not pay attention too.

“In the action we saw before lockdown, Dalton proved that and I’m hoping Robert will do the same once we return to action in 2021.”

Matamosi added: “I’m looking forward to playing some good Rugby next season and getting to meet the lads.

“I’ll be playing alongside some great experienced players in the side and can’t wait to take to the field with them in front of the Cougars fans, who I’ve heard nothing but great things about and can’t wait to meet.

“I am very grateful to Rhys, Mick and the management of the club for giving me the opportunity to come up to the Rugby League heartlands and develop my skills whilst playing for a famous and established club.”