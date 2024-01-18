Keighley Cougars scale back stadium redevelopment plans due to “reduced likelihood of promotion”

KEIGHLEY COUGARS are set to scale back their stadium redevelopment plans due to a “reduced likelihood of promotion.”

According to the BBC, a revised planning application has been submitted to Bradford Council following the Cougars’ relegation from the Championship at the end of the 2023 season.

Keighley’s charity branch, the Cougarmania Foundation, was given the planning permission by Bradford Council to demolish the current stand at Cougar Park and install a 2,000-seater stand.

With Super League in mind, the Cougars had hoped that the new stand would help tick boxes in IMG’s stadium pillar but with a place in League One confirmed for 2024, it’s unlikely that a Super League spot would be forthcoming in the near future.

The redevelopment of the stadium is partly being funded by a grant given from the government to help Keighley’s regeneration which would see the venue given a £2m cash injection.

Instead of a 2,000-seater facility, the new plan would see a reduction in capacity to a minimum of 500 seats with a decision expected in March.

Keighley’s owners, Ryan O’Neill and Kaue Garcia, have been the most outspoken club owners against IMG’s plans.

At the time of discussions over IMG’s new direction to ‘re-imagine’ rugby league, O’Neill said: “You’ve got to have a PHD in astrophysics to understand the grading system they’ve put in place.

“It’s not sport. It’s so technical that it’s going to turn the fans away in droves.

“What you are creating is an elite cartel, it’s elitist and they are protecting the few. They want to get to 12 Category A’s and once they get there, that’s it.”

The Cougars were relegated from the second tier on points difference, joining Newcastle Thunder in League One for 2024.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.