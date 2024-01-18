NRL announces Spectator Code of Conduct to protect referees and players from crowd abuse and racism

THE NRL has announced a new Code of Conduct to protect referees and players from “abusive language and racial remarks” following an increase in such vitriol in recent seasons.

The Spectator Code of Conduct is the first ever introduced in rugby league in a bid to crack down on unruly fans around the stadiums.

“It clearly outlines the game’s expectations of fans when attending events along with the processes for dealing with fan misconduct and its associated consequences, such as spectator bans,” the NRL said in a statement.

Of course, one of the most high-profile incidents came in round two of the 2023 NRL season when South Sydney Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell was racially abused whilst leaving the field at Bluebet Stadium with ex-NRL hero Greg Inglis also suffering an alleged racial slur from a fan back in 2018.

The Code of Conduct states spectators should not:

– not use foul, indecent, obscene, threatening, insulting or abusive words or language, or make racial or threatening remarks or gestures, or behave in a manner which is abusive, riotous, indecent or insulting;

– not engage in any violent act;

– not throw or kick any stone, bottle, or projectile;

– not conduct themselves in any way that injures the reputation of, or brings into disrepute, the ARLC, NRL, the Clubs or the States participating in the Event or the game of rugby league

If spectators do engage in any of the above they could be “banned, prohibited, or disqualified from purchasing Tickets for, or attending any Event or other function played, promoted, or conducted under the auspices of the NRL, the ARLC or any Club or State”.

