Keighley Cougars support LBGTQ+ progress

Keighley Cougars have incorporated the LGBTQ+ Progress flag onto their 2021 playing kits, making them the first professional sports team in the world to do so.

The Progress Flag includes the traditional rainbow and, in addition, black, brown, baby blue, pink and white stripes.

Keighley Cougars became only the second professional sports team in the world to have an openly gay owner, after the openly gay owner of Chicago Cubs baseball franchise’s, Ryan O’Neil and husband Kaue Garcia took over the club in 2019.

The club then openly committed to inclusivity and equality for all, when they hosted a Pride Game against the West Wales Raiders in July 2019, at Cougar Park.

Keighley Cougars will continue their commitment to inclusivity and equality for all people, and will continue to hold inclusive events.