Kelepi Tanginoa extends Wakefield stay

Wakefield Trinity have been handed a boost after Kelepi Tanginoa signed a new four-year deal with the club.

The back-rower, Trinity’s outstanding performer in 2020, has signed a deal to keep him with the club until the end of 2024.

Head coach Chris Chester expressed his desire to retain the 26-year-old after his performances amid speculation of interest from elsewhere.

But he has now signed a new long-term deal and he said: “I’m really happy to be here for years to come. It is really exciting for me and my family and gives us some stability for the next couple of years as I look to build on my last eighteen months here.

“I’ve built such a good relationship with my team-mates. When I first joined this Club, I instantly felt like I just belonged here and felt completely at home. I get along with all the players here and can’t wait to spend these next four years with them.

“One thing I’m really excited about is playing in front of the fans once again. They make a massive difference to us on the field because they just bring us that energy and it’ll be really good to get them back.

“I’ll just continue to do what I’ve been doing and that’s playing my best for the team each week and that’s my goal moving forward, to perform each week.”

CEO Michael Carter added: “This is a massive signing for the club. I’m delighted that Kelepi has pledged his long-term future to us.

“As you can imagine, after the last 36 games in which he has been ever-present, he had many suitors both in England and back in the NRL. However, we want to keep our best players and build around them, with Kelepi certainly fitting in that category.”