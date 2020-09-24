Kevin Brown pulls the strings in milestone appearance as Salford hold on to defeat Hull

Kevin Brown celebrated his 350th Super League appearance with an instrumental and pivotal performance for Salford.

Salford showed resilience by coming from behind twice, and will now look ahead to two consecutive fixtures against Warrington, in Super League and the Challenge Cup semi-finals respectively.

Hull made four changes as Marc Sneyd, Jordan Johnstone, Masi Matongo and Connor Wynne missed out. Jamie Shaul, Cameron Scott, Josh Bowden and Andre Savelio came back into the mix. Meanwhile, Andy Ackers, Oliver Roberts and Jack Ormondroyd, on debut, replaced Elliot Kear, Tyrone McCarthy and James Greenwood for Salford.

Hull broke the deadlock on ten minutes as Josh Griffin’s inside ball found Shaul under the posts, but Krisnan Inu weaved his way over to level the scores.

Dan Sarginson was sin-binned for contact with Shaul, so Hull capitalised on their one-man advantage through Savelio, who burst through a gap at pace.

Joey Lussick burrowed over from dummy-half and Inu crossed for his second to ensure Salford were 12-18 ahead at the break. Rhys Williams touched down a chip and chase to further extend their lead.

Shaul hit back with his second, but Ackers powered over from close range for his first Salford try.

Jordan Lane burst through the line and raced away, practically untouched, 40 metres to claw back some of their deficit, but any additional scores were left to be desired.

Hull FC: Shaul, Scott, Fonua, Griffin, Faraimo, Connor, Tuimavave, Bowden, Houghton, Satae, Lane, Mau, Sao; Interchanges: Brown, Cator, Fash, Savelio

Salford: Sarginson, Inu, Welham, Watkins, Williams, Lolohea, Brown, Dudson, Lussick, Yates, Roberts, Ormondroyd, Flanagan; Interchanges: Pauli, Ikahihifo, Burke, Ackers