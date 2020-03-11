Key Wakefield duo set for return

Danny Brough and David Fifita are in line for returns from injury in Wakefield’s clash with Bradford.

Brough hasn’t played since the opening round after sustaining an injury while Fifita has started the year recovering from foot surgery.

But both could play in the Challenge Cup clash against John Kear’s Bulls after being named in the 21-man squad.

WAKEFIELD: Walker, Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Miller, Brough, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Westerman, Pitts, Kopczak, Green, Crowther, King, Wood, Kershaw, Atkins, Tanginoa, Navarrete.