Kristian Woolf’s new NRL side, The Dolphins, swoop for England-born prop

THE Dolphins – led by veteran head coach Wayne Bennett and his trusty assistant and former St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf – have swooped for an England-born prop.

Remember the name Elijah Rasmussen. The teenager was born in England but moved to Auckland as a youngster, having been part of the Westlake Boys High School side in recent years.

But, he will now be part of the Dolphins’ NRL charge having signed a deal with the Redcliffe side, according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports.

17-year-old Rasmussen has also been an active player in the 15-man code and impressed enough to be given a slot in the Auckland Blues’ under-18s development squad.

With the ability to pick between the two codes – as he is supposedly that good – Rasmussen represented the Maoris for the under-18s level this year before choosing rugby league to concentrate on.

It was then that the England forward struck the attention of Dolphins scouts as the club attempts to lay down a secure plan as a competitive NRL side in the near future.

The Mole has reported that Rasmussen will play colts and Queensland Cup in 2023 before a potential move into the Dolphins’ full-time squad looms.