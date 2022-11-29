Newcastle Knights make new signing after failing to land Wigan Warriors star

AS the Wigan Warriors desperately wanted to tie down Bevan French to a new contract throughout the 2022 Super League season, NRL side Newcastle Knights were desperately trying to lure him back to the NRL.

However, Wigan’s pulling might proved too strong and French signed a new two-year deal at the DW Stadium with the option of another two as Newcastle were forced to look elsewhere.

Since then, the Knights have been scouring the market for any potential opening and have finally landed their man – Gold Coast Titans star Greg Marzhew with Knights hooker Chris Randall going in the other direction.

Titans coach and former St Helens boss Justin Holbrook says Randall has shown he can be a valuable addition to the team.

“Chris is a hard worker, who has shown what he can do when given the opportunity at NRL level,” Holbrook said.

“Alongside Sam Verrills, Chris adds plenty of depth to the hooking position, which also frees up other players to focus on other roles.

“I also want to thank Greg for his time at the Titans.

“We were able to give Greg his NRL debut here on the Coast and he has gone on to play 25 games for the club.

“The move gives both players a chance to play more NRL games and it’s exciting for both Greg and Chris heading into 2023.

“I wish Greg and his family well as they take up this opportunity with the Knights.”