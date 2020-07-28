Kruise Leeming in line for Leeds debut; but Walker and Ward will miss out

Kruise Leeming is in contention to make his Leeds Rhinos debut against his former side in Sunday’s clash with Huddersfield.

The hooker missed the start of the season with a knee injury but has used lockdown to rehab and could face the club he left to join the Rhinos on Sunday.

Richard Agar confirmed he could use the England Knight, but revealed Jack Walker and Stevie Ward will miss out, with the latter still unable to play due to concussion complications.

“Kruise Leeming’s had enough time to recover and put himself in contention against his old club.

“Jack Walker won’t be back, he’s still three or four weeks away and Stevie Ward is still indefinite from his head knock.

“We’ve got a couple of questions that we’re still deciding on.”

Despite the game being at Headingley, Leeds are the away side in the contest and therefore will have to use Headingley’s alternate facilities.

And Agar said he would be using the opportunity to leave the Giants a present upon their arrival, while also admitting while a victory would be nice, it is not essential.

“We’ve left a big crate of beer in the home dressing room for Simon to get stuck into pre-game!

“That goes without saying (getting a win), but at the same time we were in the same circumstances in round 1 and we got it handed to us. Obviously we were pretty confident at the time that one result wouldn’t determine our season and I’d suggest this is the same case.

“We want to get off the right foot, there’s a lot of positivity and we want to reestablish the form. But we’re coming up against a good Huddersfield team who started really well.”