Kruise Leeming submits transfer request

Huddersfield have offered Kruise Leeming to other clubs after he handed in a transfer request.

The hooker informed the club of his desire to leave last month and the Giants will not stand in his way should they get a deal that matches their valuation of the player.

The Giants made other clubs aware of his availability after he informed them of his desire to leave, with Leeds Rhinos the only club that has currently expressed an interest in the Swaziland-born talent.

Leeming is not currently training with the Giants and will remain away from the club until his future is resolved.

The 24-year-old is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Giants, with it seeming apparent he does not intend to stay beyond 2020.

As such, the Giants are happy for Leeming, who was brought up in Halifax, to leave, but will not let him depart without a fee.

Giants officials are disappointed in Leeming’s decision to hand in a transfer request, having been brought through the club’s Academy system and making his Super League debut at the club aged just 17.

Since then, he has made 122 appearances in the claret and gold.

However, he could now have made his last appearance, with Leeds Rhinos keen to sign the England Knights player as part of their recruitment for next year.

Kevin Sinfield is set to ramp up his pursuit of Leeming upon his arrival back from Papua New Guinea, where he travelled last week to see the conclusion of Great Britain’s disastrous tour of the Southern Hemisphere.

The Giants are continuing to work on the departure of Matt Frawley, as well as the arrival of Aidan Sezer.