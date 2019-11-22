Six under-the-radar Super League signings who will make an impact

By DANIEL HUNT

Joe Cator (Leigh➡️Hull)

20-year-old has left Leigh Centurions and has a new home ahead of 2020 with Hull FC.

The powerful second-rower will have big boots to fill as Hull FC have had a number of their forwards depart in recent weeks. Super League/NRL Veterans Mark Minichello and Sika Manu often played second-row for Hull but hung up their boots.

Cator may only just be beginning his Rugby League career but it’s already established that he is a powerful player as he was ever-present for John Duffy’s Leigh last season.

Elliot Minchella (Bradford➡️Hull KR)



Minchella was one of many players offloaded by Bradford after their partial financial collapse which, at one in time, saw the club have no owner and he was one of six Bradford players to be recruited by Hull Kingston Rovers.

Super League will practically be a new experience for Minchella – he has played six games previously for Leeds Rhinos in 2014 but was unable to maintain his first-team place. It’s almost guaranteed that Minchella will play an integral part in 2020 as three preferred back-rowers (Former Captain Joel Tomkins, Danny Addy & James Greenwood) all left the club following a disappointing 11th place last year.

Connor Jones (Featherstone➡️Salford)

24-year-old Jones has joined Salford ahead of 2020 after signing a two-year deal and is a versatile player who is known for playing scrum-half.

2019 was Salford’s most successful year in their recent history, reaching the Grand Final which was eventually won by Saints, which meant some players received interest from other clubs.

The most notable example of this being Jackson Hastings, who will act as George Williams’ replacement at Wigan. Jones has a massive opportunity with Salford in 2020 and will gain priceless experience by playing alongside the likes of hooker Joey Lussick, who ended 2019 in astonishing form.

Ashton Golding (Featherstone➡️Giants)

A very interesting signing for Giants but no doubt one that will allow 23-year-old Jamaican International Ashton Golding to get his chance to shine as Huddersfield’s go-to full-back.

Golding, who finished a 6-year spell with Leeds prior to the move, was evidently undervalued in 2019 as Jack Walker replaced him at full-back meaning he was subsequently loaned out to Featherstone where he played an essential part in the Rovers’ near success, reaching the play-off final, during the back-end of 2019.

Kevin Brown (Warrington➡️Salford)

Salford will, in addition to Jones, have a new half-back partnership for 2020 as Kevin Brown joins from Warrington but considering this signing was announced moments before a play-off game between Warrington and Castleford, it seems to have been slightly forgotten.

Brown’s 2019 never really materialised as, during pre-season, he ruptured his Achilles in what was initially defined as a ‘season-ending injury’. Brown couldn’t get back into the first team due to Patton & Austin performing well with the Wolves so instead, went out on loan to play three games with Leigh during August.

The 35-year-old England International has over 350 appearances in total meaning his knowledge of the game will provide the younger players, such as the aforementioned Jones, with key skills.

Tom Davies (Wigan➡️Catalans)



Tom Davies will join Ex-Wiganers Joel & Sam Tomkins and Michael McIlorum by joining Catalan on a two-year contract. Davies, 22, has a substantial amount of pace and will act as a direct replacement for Jodie Broughton, who departed the club for Halifax a few weeks ago.

Despite being young, Davies has still scored 32 tries in 64 appearances for the Warriors including a pulsating score against Warrington in the 2018 Super League Grand Final, which Wigan eventually won 12-4.

However, Davies hasn’t played a Super League game since mid-April, where he played on the wing in their 10-36 Good Friday loss against St Helens. As we know, Davies has a substantial about of pace and will be very difficult to stop when he attacks any line and we have no doubt he’ll continue his impressive scoring record.