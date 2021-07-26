Lam giving little away about his future at Wigan

ADRIAN LAM is remaining coy on his future as coach of Wigan.

It’s been suggested by Rugby League journalist Mick Gledhill that the 50-year-old will exit the Warriors at the end of this season, with assistant coach Matty Peet stepping up and current England chief Shaun Wane returning in a head of rugby-style role.

Former Wigan player Wane stepped down as coach at the end of the 2018 season, having won a World Club Challenge, three Super League Grand Finals and a Challenge Cup over seven seasons.

Peet has had a long association with Wigan, working in a variety of coaching roles with the Academy, Reserves and first team either side of a stint as head of performance at rugby union club Sale Sharks.

He coached the England Academy side for four years, including a tour of Australia in 2016.

Former Wigan player and Papua New Guinea coach Lam, at the helm since 2019 and out of contract this year, said: “Through June and July it’s players, recruitment, retention, then the head coach.

“It’s no different and if there’s any further news, the club will inform you as soon as possible.”

Having led Wigan to last season’s Grand Final, when they were narrowly defeated by arch-rivals St Helens, Lam then signed a new one-year deal for this year.

Wigan, who are fourth in Super League, visit Warrington on Wednesday.

