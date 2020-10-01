Late Connor try cancels out Castleford comeback

Castleford’s two-score comeback wasn’t enough as Jake Connor scored late to take home the two competition points for his side.

Matt Cook was named on the bench in his return, while his side returned to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle for the first time in six months.

Scott Taylor made his first appearance in almost seven months, while Marc Sneyd returned after completing Covid-19 protocols. 18-year-old Ben McNamara made his professional debut from the bench.

Cameron Scott crossed in the corner on four minutes to set the tone.

Gareth O’Brien assisted Mike McMeeken in his quest for the line, while Greg Eden cut in-field to score under the sticks and put Castleford ahead.

A back-field scuffle paid dividends for Hull, who re-gained their lead through Jordan Johnstone, and further extended it via a Marc Sneyd penalty.

Cook’s sinbin for a late tackle before half-time proved costly; Chris Satae powered his way over from close range.

The Tigers responded through Grant Millington, who ran through a small gap, but Hull reciprocated. Jake Connor broke through the line and offloaded to McNamara on the inside.

Castleford scored twice, through McMeeken’s powerful charge for the line and Shenton’s grounding of McShane’s grubber, in the final ten minutes to re-obtain the lead.

Hull went for a short kick-off and were rewarded; Sneyd’s lofted kick was taken fantastically by Connor in the in-goal.

Castleford: Clare, Sanderson, Blair, Shenton, Eden, McShane, O’Brien, Griffin, Milner, Hepi, McMeeken, Moors, Millington; Subs: Massey, O’Neill, Cook, Peachey

Hull FC: Buchanan, Faraimo, Fonua, Tuimavave, Scott, Connor, Sneyd, Taylor, Johnstone, Bowden, Lane, Savelio, Cator; Subs: Satae, Sao, Fash, McNamara