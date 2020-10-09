Late Liam Farrell score provides Wigan with victory over rivals Warrington

Warrington have been beaten in the final moments for the second consecutive game as Wigan maintained their top-four place.

Willie Isa’s early sinbin for a professional foul on Jake Mamo proved costly as Warrington opened the scoring. Stefan Ratchford booted a kick forward for Matty Ashton to chase, but he was tackled without the ball by Dom Manfredi so a penalty try was awarded.

Chris Hill kept his legs pumping in his surge for the line and was able to ground the ball in the in-goal, while Ratchford added the extras to put Warrington into a commanding two-score lead.

Joe Greenwood hit-back for Wigan as he through a huge hole in the line.

Wigan levelled the game up moments into the second stanza; Jackson Hastings’ delightful kick was collected and dotted down by Hardaker, who added the crucial conversion.

Although Warrington were handed a penalty in strong field position, a mis-communication between players meant Warrington were forced to kick for two, which Ratchford did successfully.

The second-half try-scoring deadlock was broken with four minutes remaining as Harry Smith provided a short ball to allow Liam Farrell with a simple stroll-in.

Warrington: Ratchford, Mamo, King, Gelling, Charnley, Austin, Widdop, Hill, D. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hughes, J. Clark; Subs: Philbin, Davis, Ashton, Robson

Wigan: French, Manfredi, Isa, Hardaker, Bibby, Hastings, Leuluai, Bullock, Powell, Partington, Farrell, Greenwood, O’Loughlin; Subs: Smithies, Smith, Singleton, Joe Shorrocks