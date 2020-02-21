Late Murdoch-Masila try sees Warrington down Wolfpack

Warrington Wolves survived a scare to overcome Toronto Wolfpack 32-22.

The Wolves had surrendered a 22-6 just before half-time to find themselves square midway through the second-half, but two Stefan Ratchford penalty goals, and a late Ben Murdoch-Masila try, finally secured them a win.

It was a fourth straight defeat for the Wolfpack who remain the only Super League side without a win, but they’ll again take positives after their fightback.

They were left reeling after Josh Charnley and Gareth Widdop scored quickfire tries.

Jon Wilkin pulled one back but Warrington hit back with two of their own as Tom Lineham and the recalled Matty Ashton crossed.

But Andy Ackers scored before the break to cut the deficit to ten, then former Wire players Matty Russell and Gareth O’Brien brought the game level.

However, Warrington edged ahead through Ratchford and sealed the game late on through Murdoch-Masila.