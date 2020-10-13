Latest Super League schedule released

The latest two rounds of Super League fixtures have been revealed.

Wakefield Trinity will return to their own stadium for the first time since lockdown when they take on Hull KR on Sunday, October 25th.

Three further fixtures take place the day after, with a doubleheader at Headingley as Salford take on St Helens and Leeds facing Castleford. Catalans will host Warrington in Perpignan.

Round 19 will start on the Thursday, with the Hull derby and Leeds versus Wakefield taking place at the Totally Wicked Stadium on October 29th.

The same ground will host the St Helens and Wigan derby a day later, as well as Warrington versus Salford.

Huddersfield will host Castleford at the John Smith’s Stadium on the same day.

Then, on November 1st, Wakefield will once again play at the Mobile Rocket Stadium, taking on Leeds.

ROUND 18 SUNDAY 25 October

Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR, Mobile Rocket Stadium – 1400 (Our League)

MONDAY 26 October

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves, Stade Gilbert Brutus – 1815 (local time, Our League)

Salford Red Devils v St Helens, Emerald Headingley – 1730 (Sky Sports & Our League)

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers, Emerald Headingley – 1945 (Sky Sports & Our League)

ROUND 19 THURSDAY 29 October

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity, Totally Wicked Stadium – 1730 (Sky Sports & Our League)

Hull KR v Hull FC, Totally Wicked Stadium – 1945 (Sky Sports & Our League)

FRIDAY 30 October

Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils, Totally Wicked Stadium – 1730 (Sky Sports & Our League)

St Helens v Wigan Warriors, Totally Wicked Stadium – 1945 (Sky Sports & Our League)

Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers, John Smith’s Stadium – 1730 (Our League)

SUNDAY 1 November

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos, Mobile Rocket Stadium – 1400 (Our League)