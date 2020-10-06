Latest Super League schedule revealed

The schedule for the next two rounds of Super League have been revealed.

All five games will take place at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones next week with a tripleheader on Tuesday, followed by a doubleheader on the Thursday.

Salford and Leeds play on the Tuesday ahead of their Challenge Cup Final showdown on the Saturday, with the Red Devils taking on Hull KR on the Our League app at 2pm.

Leeds will take on Warrington in the final game of the day, with the middle contest seeing Hull FC take on Huddersfield.

On the Thursday, Wigan take on Catalans with St Helens playing Wakefield.

The week after will see the competition return to St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium for four of the games, with Catalans hosting Hull FC in Perpignan.

The other four games will all be on Sky Sports in what is Super League’s Black History round.

Round 16

Tuesday 13 October (Halliwell Jones Stadium)

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils – 2pm (Our League)

Hull FC v Huddersfield – 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos – 7.45pm (Sky Sports)

Thursday 15 October (Halliwell Jones Stadium)

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons – 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

St Helens v Wakefield Trinity – 7.45pm (Sky Sports)

Round 17 – Black History Round

Thursday 22 October (Totally Wicked Stadium)

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC (Stade Gilbert Brutus) – 18:15 (UK time, available on Our League)

Castleford Tigers v Hull KR – 17:30 (Sky Sports)

Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity – 19:45 (Sky Sports)

Friday 23 October (Totally Wicked Stadium)

Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils – 17:30 (Sky Sports)

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos – 19:45 (Sky Sports)