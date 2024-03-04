Leading try, goal and point scorers in Super League after three rounds

Here are the current standings for tries, goals and points in Super League after three rounds.

Leeds’ Ash Handley and Liam Marshall of Wigan both scored twice in round three to take an early lead for top try-scorer with five each – in the case of Marshall, in only two games.

Marc Sneyd leads the goals after four more for Salford against Hull KR, but trails Catalans’ Arthur Mourgue by one in the points standings.

TRIES

1= Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos) 5

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 5

3= Jack Welsby (St Helens) 3

Matt Whitley (St Helens) 3

Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves) 3

GOALS

1 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 13

2 Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 12

3= Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 10

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 10

5 Mark Percival (St Helens) 8

POINTS

1 Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 28

2 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 27

3= Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos) 20

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 20

Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 20

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 20

