Albert Goldthorpe Medal points for Super League Round 3

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

St Helens 12-4 Leigh Leopards

Matt Whitley was everywhere in attack and defence in giving a real non-stop performance.

3 pts Matt Whitley (St Helens)

2 pts James Bell (St Helens)

1 pt Matt Moylan (Leigh)

Warrington Wolves 30-8 Castleford Tigers

Leon Hayes was excellent for Warrington, showing up strongly in all the crucial moments.

3 pts Leon Hayes (Warrington)

2 pts Ben Currie (Warrington)

1 pt Matt Dufty (Warrington)

Wigan Warriors 30-16 Huddersfield Giants

Liam Marshall scored a fine hat-trick of tries and was his usual busy threat from backfield.

3 pts Liam Marshall (Wigan)

2 pts Kaide Ellis (Wigan)

1 pt Esan Marsters (Huddersfield)

Leeds Rhinos 18-10 Catalans Dragons

Brodie Croft gave a wonderful display, highlighted by a superb one-on-one tackle.

3 pts Brodie Croft (Leeds)

2 pts Ash Handley (Leeds)

1 pt Mickaël Goudemand (Leeds)

Salford Red Devils 17-10 Hull KR

Marc Sneyd was at his brilliant best to control this game in miserable conditions.

3 pts Marc Sneyd (Salford)

2 pts Tim Lafai (Salford)

1 pt Amir Bourouh (Salford)

Hull FC 28-24 London Broncos

Despite being sinbinned in the first half, Matty Russell was involved in everything for Hull, scoring a crucial try on his second debut for the club and running for countless metres.

3 pts Matty Russell (Hull FC)

2 pts James Meadows (London)

1 pt Ligi Sao (Hull FC)

Full match reports for every Super League game are available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.