Leading try, goal and point scorers in Super League, Championship and League One

Here are the current standings for tries, goals and points in all three divisions.
BETFRED SUPER LEAGUE – LEADING SCORERS
(League games only)
Tries
1 Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons) 24
2 Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) 22
3 Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 18
4 Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors) 17
5 = Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves) 15
Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 15
Goals
1 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 70
2 = Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 68
Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 68
4 Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) 61
5 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 60
Points
1 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 160
2 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 157
3 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 152
4 Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) 142
5 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 140
BETFRED CHAMPIONSHIP – LEADING SCORERS
(League games only)
Tries
1 Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers) 30
2 Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) 21
3 Guy Armitage (Toulouse Olympique) 21
4 Connor Jones (Featherstone Rovers) 17
5 = Kieran Gill (Bradford Bulls) 16
Ben Jones-Bishop (Sheffield Eagles) 16
Matty Dawson-Jones (Sheffield Eagles) 16
Goals
1 Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) 87
2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 75
3 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 74
4 Oliver Leyland (London Broncos) 56
5 Ryan Shaw (Barrow Raiders) 49
Points
1 Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) 190
2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 170
3 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 152
4 Oliver Leyland (London Broncos) 128
5 Josh Rourke (Whitehaven) 124
BETFRED LEAGUE ONE – LEADING SCORERS
(League games only)
Tries
1 Sam Smeaton (Doncaster) 17
2 Owen Restall (Dewsbury Rams) 15
3 = Jack Render (Hunslet) 13
Patrick Ah Van (Oldham) 13
Sean Sabutey (Workington Town) 13
Goals
1 Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) 73
2 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 69
3 Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 66
4 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 64
5 Brad Billsborough (North Wales Crusaders) 56
Points
1 Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 165
2 Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) 159
3 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 156
4 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 147
5 Brad Billsborough (North Wales Crusaders) 120