Leading try, goal and point scorers in Super League, Championship and League One

Here are the current standings for tries, goals and points in all three divisions.

BETFRED SUPER LEAGUE – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons) 24

2 Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) 22

3 Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 18

4 Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors) 17

5 = Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves) 15

Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 15

Goals

1 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 70

2 = Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 68

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 68

4 Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) 61

5 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 60

Points

1 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 160

2 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 157

3 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 152

4 Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) 142

5 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 140

BETFRED CHAMPIONSHIP – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers) 30

2 Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) 21

3 Guy Armitage (Toulouse Olympique) 21

4 Connor Jones (Featherstone Rovers) 17

5 = Kieran Gill (Bradford Bulls) 16

Ben Jones-Bishop (Sheffield Eagles) 16

Matty Dawson-Jones (Sheffield Eagles) 16

Goals

1 Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) 87

2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 75

3 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 74

4 Oliver Leyland (London Broncos) 56

5 Ryan Shaw (Barrow Raiders) 49

Points

1 Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) 190

2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 170

3 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 152

4 Oliver Leyland (London Broncos) 128

5 Josh Rourke (Whitehaven) 124

BETFRED LEAGUE ONE – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Sam Smeaton (Doncaster) 17

2 Owen Restall (Dewsbury Rams) 15

3 = Jack Render (Hunslet) 13

Patrick Ah Van (Oldham) 13

Sean Sabutey (Workington Town) 13

Goals

1 Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) 73

2 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 69

3 Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 66

4 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 64

5 Brad Billsborough (North Wales Crusaders) 56

Points

1 Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 165

2 Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) 159

3 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 156

4 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 147

5 Brad Billsborough (North Wales Crusaders) 120

