Craig Lingard opens up on Castleford Tigers future and Andy Last’s sacking

CASTLEFORD TIGERS assistant coach Craig Lingard has opened up on his own future at The Jungle and the sacking of Andy Last.

Last was released as Castleford boss following the Tigers’ 28-0 home loss to Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

For Lingard, he is “really disappointed” about the events that have unfolded in Last’s tenure.

“I’m really disappointed for him. I think if league positions were done based on hard work and desire and emotion and commitment, then we would have been in the top of the league, but unfortunately that’s not transformed into performances and league points.

“I didn’t know Lasty before I came to Cas, but what a bloke he is as an individual. I’m really, really sorry to see him go and disappointed that, I guess, as a staff and as a group of players, we’ve let him down a little bit and we couldn’t make that change to propel Castlefordup the table.

“But, we’ve still got six cup finals left of our own at Castleford that we’re going to be fully focusing on and doing the best we can to do the town proud and hopefully keep Castleford in Super League.”

What does it mean for Lingard, however?

“You know as much as me at this moment in time – all I know is that discussions are happening. From what I read in the media, discussions are happening.

“I’m sure as soon as decisions are made, then phone calls will be made, hopefully, to let people know what the situation is. Whoever is left there staff-wise and player-wise, there will be 100% commitment to the end of the season.

“I guess it all depends on who comes in. I’m assuming that I’ll be there until the end of the season based on whether it’s a short-term appointment or a longer term appointment, I’m not 100% sure.

“If it’s a short-term appointment then we’ll reassess at the end of the season and it’ll depend on who comes in and what staff they want to bring in from that moment in time.

“I think Mark Moxon (Batley) still needs an assistant coach. If the worst comes to worse, I might have to go back with my tail between my legs and work for Mocco!”