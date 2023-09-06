Leading try, goal and point scorers in Super League, Championship and League One

Here are the current standings for tries, goals and points in all three divisions.

BETFRED SUPER LEAGUE – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) 25

2 Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons) 24

3 Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors) 21

4 Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 20

5 Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 19

Goals

1 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 85

2 = Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 78

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 78

4 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 70

5 Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) 69

Points

1 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 180

2 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 178

3 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 174

4 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 172

5 Ben Reynolds (Leigh Leopards) 158

BETFRED CHAMPIONSHIP – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers) 31

2 Gareth Gale (Featherstone Rovers) 25

3 Guy Armitage (Toulouse Olympique) 21

4 = Connor Jones (Featherstone Rovers) 19

Ben Jones-Bishop (Sheffield Eagles) 19

Goals

1 Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) 97

2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 85

3 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 74

4 Oliver Leyland (London Broncos) 58

5 Ryan Shaw (Barrow Raiders) 57

Points

1 Jake Shorrocks (Toulouse Olympique) 210

2 Cory Aston (Sheffield Eagles) 194

3 = Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 152

Josh Rourke (Whitehaven) 152

5 Oliver Leyland (London Broncos) 136

BETFRED LEAGUE ONE – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Sam Smeaton (Doncaster) 19

2 Owen Restall (Dewsbury Rams) 16

3 Patrick Ah Van (Oldham) 14

4 = Cameron Brown (Cornwall) 13

Jack Render (Hunslet) 13

Sean Sabutey (Workington Town) 13

Goals

1 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 84

2 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 78

3 Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) 76

4 Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 74

5 Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) 59

Points

1 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 200

2 Ciaran Walker (Workington Town) 181

3 = Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 165

Paul Sykes (Dewsbury Rams) 165

5 Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) 131

