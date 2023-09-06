Super League Round 24: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

HERE’S who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…
Hull KR 26-18 Catalans Dragons
Jack Walker has been a fine signing for Hull KR – here he was safe at the back, took the ball on willingly, and scored an impressive try.
3 pts – Jack Walker (Hull KR)
2 pts – Julian Bousquet (Catalans Dragons)
1 pt – Brad Schneider (Hull KR)
Wigan Warriors 26-8 Salford Red Devils
Bevan French effectively controlled the game at stand-off and two amazing offloads resulted in tries.
3 pts – Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)
2 pts – Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)
1 pt – Patrick Mago (Wigan Warriors)
Hull FC 12-28 Leeds Rhinos
It was a day to remember for the most unlikely hat-trick hero, Sam Lisone.
3 pts – Sam Lisone (Leeds Rhinos)
2 pts – Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos)
1 pt – Sam Walters (Leeds Rhinos)
Warrington Wolves 66-12 Castleford Tigers
Matt Dufty was electric as always, but George Williams was back to his best and scored two tries in Warrington’s second-half rout.
3 pts – George Williams (Warrington Wolves)
2 pts – Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves)
1 pt – Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves)
Leigh Leopards 34-16 Huddersfield Giants
Tom Amone was a standout Friday performer in this historic two-day match, driving superbly and causing all kinds of problems for the Giants’ defence, but John Asiata was at his level best on Sunday, lifting Leigh to another level.
3 pts – John Asiata (Leigh Leopards)
2 pts – Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards)
1 pt – Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants)
Wakefield Trinity 16-32 St Helens
Tommy Makinson was outstanding for the Saints in both attack and defence.
3 pts – Tommy Makinson (St Helens)
2 pts – George Delaney (St Helens)
1 pt – James Bell (St Helens)