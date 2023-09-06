Super League Round 24: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

HERE’S who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Hull KR 26-18 Catalans Dragons

Jack Walker has been a fine signing for Hull KR – here he was safe at the back, took the ball on willingly, and scored an impressive try.

3 pts – Jack Walker (Hull KR)

2 pts – Julian Bousquet (Catalans Dragons)

1 pt – Brad Schneider (Hull KR)

Wigan Warriors 26-8 Salford Red Devils

Bevan French effectively controlled the game at stand-off and two amazing offloads resulted in tries.

3 pts – Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

2 pts – Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

1 pt – Patrick Mago (Wigan Warriors)

Hull FC 12-28 Leeds Rhinos

It was a day to remember for the most unlikely hat-trick hero, Sam Lisone.

3 pts – Sam Lisone (Leeds Rhinos)

2 pts – Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos)

1 pt – Sam Walters (Leeds Rhinos)

Warrington Wolves 66-12 Castleford Tigers

Matt Dufty was electric as always, but George Williams was back to his best and scored two tries in Warrington’s second-half rout.

3 pts – George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

2 pts – Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves)

1 pt – Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves)

Leigh Leopards 34-16 Huddersfield Giants

Tom Amone was a standout Friday performer in this historic two-day match, driving superbly and causing all kinds of problems for the Giants’ defence, but John Asiata was at his level best on Sunday, lifting Leigh to another level.

3 pts – John Asiata (Leigh Leopards)

2 pts – Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards)

1 pt – Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants)

Wakefield Trinity 16-32 St Helens

Tommy Makinson was outstanding for the Saints in both attack and defence.

3 pts – Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

2 pts – George Delaney (St Helens)

1 pt – James Bell (St Helens)

AG Medal Table (+ Round 24 points)

1 George Williams (Warrington Wolves) 27 (+3)

2 Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 24 (+3)

3 Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards) 22

4 Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons) 19

5 = Jake Clifford (Hull FC) 16

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 16

7 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 15

8 = Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) 14 (+2)

Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils) 14

10 Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 13