In this week’s episode of the League Express Podcast, Editor Martyn Sadler and Host Jake Kearnan discuss all the weekend’s results including the history making Salford Red Devils come from behind win at St Helens, the round 6 Challenge Cup fixtures and all the round 1 NRL action from the weekend. They also discuss Spencer Leniu’s suspension for a racial slur against Brisbane Broncos stand-off Ezra Mam and discuss which English players impressed in the NRL debuts.