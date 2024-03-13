Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley confirms signing of Super League forward

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley has confirmed the signing of Warrington Wolves forward Gil Dudson.

Dudson, who has found gametime limited during the 2024 Super League season, has joined the Red Devils on a season-long loan and will go straight into the Salford squad for tomorrow’s clash against Wigan Warriors.

Rowley said: “We have brought in Gil Dudson, he will play tomorrow. That’s a baptism of fire for him. That’s it at the minute.”

The prop returns to the club he spent two very successful seasons between 2019-20, making 46 appearances and scoring three tries.

In 2019, the season Salford reached the Super League Grand Final, Dudson was named Players’ Player and Backroom Team Player of the Year.

He started in both the Grand Final and just over year later at Wembley Stadium, where Salford Red Devils were beaten by Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup final.

Since leaving Salford, Dudson has enjoyed spells at both Catalans Dragons and parent-club, Warrington Wolves, before making the switch back to the Red Devils for the remainder of the season.

Director of Rugby and Operations, Ian Blease said: “Once we knew Gil was available, we were quick to secure his signature again.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Gil back to the club. It is important to the coaching staff & players that when we bring an ex-player back into our environment he will enhance our drive, and ambition as a club.

“Gil will certainly do that; he is a winner and a very experienced Super League player. I personally can not wait to see him back in the Red Devils shirt.”

