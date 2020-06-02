League Express Quiz Answers – 25th May Edition

For those wondering what the answers were to League Express’ Quiz in the 25th May Edition, here they are!

How many did you get?

1 Tracy – Blake Austin, 2 George – James Harrison, 3 Leona – Lachlan Lewis, 4 Jerry – Gadwin Springer, 5 Adam – Dave Scott, 6 Tom – Ben Heaton, 7 Bob – Tom/Luke Briscoe, 8 Ian – Dan Fleming, 9 Jeremy – Ben Hunt, 10 Mick – Tyrone McCarthy; 11 4 + 1996 = 2000, 12 8 – 7 = 1, 13 4 x 4 = 16, 14 1998 / 18 = 111, 15 2 + 3 = 5, 16 8 – 5 = 3, 17 2 x 2 = 4, 18 6 / 3 = 2, 19 12 – 11 = 1, 20 16 / 8 = 2; 21: Dusty, 22 Max, 23 Battler, 24 Daddy Cool, 25 Dr Devil, 26 Bull man, 27 Airlie Bird, 28 Mr Perfect, 29 Boots, 30 Wolfie; SL debuts: Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook 2006, Stefan Ratchford 2007, Lee Mossop 2008, Scott Taylor 2009, Joe Wardle 2010, Brad Singleton 2011, Brad Dwyer 2012, Lewis Tierney 2013, Jordan Rankin 2014, Mitch Garbutt 2015, Romain Navarrete 2016, Liam Marshall 2017; League 1 players and their clubs: Jake Webster – Keighley Cougars, Chris Cullimore – Coventry Bears, Sam Herron – West Wales Raiders, Rob Massam – North Wales Crusaders, Kieran Gill – Newcastle Thunder, Elliot Hall – Workington Town, Carl Forster – Barrow Raiders, Shaun Ainscough – Rochdale Hornets, Ben Heaton – Hunslet, Rangi Chase – Doncaster, Iliess Macani – London Skolars