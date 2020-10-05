League Express readers back Percival for World Cup spot

League Express readers, via the weekly readers’ poll, have put their backing behind injury-hit Mark Percival to play at left centre in next year’s World Cup.

Percival has had an injury ravaged couple of seasons but has always starred when he’s featured for club St Helens.

The Saints star travelled to the World Cup in 2017 but hardly featured as then Head Coach Wayne Bennett opted for John Bateman in the centre position on the left and Kallum Watkins on the right.

Percival came in with 25 percent of the vote while Oliver Gildart was the readers’ second choice with 19 percent voting for the Wigan player.

Josh Griffin (18 percent), Toby King (14), Jake Wardle (12), Dan Sarginson (7), Liam Sutcliffe (3) and Michael Shenton (2) made up the rest of the voting.

If you’d like to vote in the next readers’ poll, asking who should play at right centre in the World Cup next year, head to TotalRL’s home page by clicking here