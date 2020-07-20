League Express readers back Roosters for Premiership treble

League Express readers have voted Sydney Roosters most likely to make it three Premierships in a row in the latest readers’ poll.

The poll asked readers to pick the team most likely to win the NRL Premiership in 2020 out of the Roosters, Parramatta Eels, Melbourne Storm, Penrith Panthers, Newcastle Knights or none of those five.

The Roosters came out on top with just shy of 40 percent of the vote while the Eels came in in a close second with 31 percent.

Melbourne were third (15 percent) and Penrith fourth (10 percent). Newcastle attracted only one percent of the vote while three percent thought it would be another team.

This week’s poll asks the readers how much coverage of the NRL they’d like to see moving forward as domestic Rugby League nears a return.

The options are:

I love the NRL and would like to see even more coverage of the NRL than League Express currently contains.

I enjoy the NRL, so keep it at the current level with four or five pages of NRL match reports every week.

I quite enjoy the NRL, so two or three pages of NRL match reports would be adequate.

I’m not interested in the NRL, so I would be quite happy if it wasn’t covered in League Express at all.

