Lee Kershaw on life with London Broncos and how he didn’t want to leave Wakefield Trinity

LONDON winger Lee Kershaw is seeking further capital gains as he settles to life in The Smoke.

The 24-year-old took a winding road down south after leaving Wakefield following last season’s relegation from Super League.

He ended up at the Broncos, who were promoted to the top-flight against the odds following a fifth-place finish in Championship then success in the play-offs, after uncertainty over whether he’d be offered a new deal by Trinity, a spell training at Leeds and then a trial with the Wimbledon side.

The precarious nature of London’s Super League spot, regardless of this season’s results, due to the incoming IMG club-grading system, has been well documented.

But like his club, Kershaw is keen to make the most of the experience, and is looking to build on a promising personal start of three tries in the first five top-flight games.

As Mike Eccles prepares his charges to host Huddersfield on Sunday, Bradford-born Kershaw said: “I wasn’t sure about moving so far away from home, but I’m enjoying myself down here.

“I wanted to be at a Super League club, and I got invited for a trial, then got a firm offer.”

Kershaw first joined Wakefield at 15 after catching the eye at Keighley Albion (he had also played rugby union) and admitted he would have stayed despite the club dropping down to the second tier.

He notched seven tries in 17 games in 2023, taking his overall Trinity tally to 18 in 50 (he also scored five in nine during loan spells at Oldham), and told the Broncos website: “I was shocked that I wasn’t going to stay there (after relegation).

“I spoke to (new coach) Daryl Powell and the club and then there was back and forth, but it didn’t happen.”

