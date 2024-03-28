Ben McNamara urged to build on bright Leigh Leopards start

LEIGH coach Adrian Lam believes Ben McNamara is capable of big things in the halves as well as at hooker.

With his own son Lachlan out injured, Lam handed a high-profile debut at scrum-half to the 22-year-old, whose father is Catalans coach Steve McNamara, in the Super League clash at his former club Hull FC.

The 22-year-old, who made 33 appearances for the Black and Whites over four seasons, responded with a bright display which included a try as Leigh picked up a first win of the season at the fourth attempt – and condemned their hosts to a fourth defeat in five.

Not that it came as a surprise to Lam, who coached McNamara as a junior at Sydney Roosters, when Steve was assistant to Chooks team chief Trent Robinson.

“It meant a lot to Ben from the moment I had the conversation with him about playing against Hull,” said Lam.

“A debut try for us was so important for him, and he was pretty happy in that dressing room.

“I coached Ben when he was young with the Roosters, so I’m aware of what he can do, and that’s what he’s been brought to our club to do.

“He stepped up with his communication and his leadership, so there are some really good signs there for him.

“He can play at six, seven and nine, and I think he’ll get a lot of confidence out of that, and the players will trust him after what he did.

“I’m just pleased for him, his family, and his dad, who was watching from overseas. He’s done him really proud.”

Learning even more from Lam, the former Wigan, Roosters, Queensland and Papua New Guinea scrum-half, was a big lure for McNamara when he penned a two-year deal as Leigh strengthened after winning the Challenge Cup and reaching the play-offs last season.

“I wanted to come and be coached by Adrian because I really think he can bring the best out of me,” McNamara explained.

“Not nailing down a starting spot (at Hull) meant I started to put a bit of pressure on myself, but I have only just turned 22.

“Playing against Hull was awesome. There were probably a thousand reasons why I wanted to win, not least that it was my debut.

“To get a win, a big win, and to play really well as a team and get over for a try, it was a dream.”

Leigh, ninth-placed with a game in hand on all but Wigan, are next in action at Salford on Saturday.

