Lee Kershaw signs new Wakefield deal

Wakefield winger Lee Kershaw has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

The Trinity speedster looked set to leave the club after turning down a new deal following a breakdown in negotiations between the player and the club.

But the pair have now reached an agreement and Kershaw will remain with the club next season.

“I’m happy it’s all sorted now and I can just get back to focusing on my rugby,” said Kershaw.

“It’s been a goal of mine for a while now (to nail down a regular spot) and hopefully, with a bit more experience behind me, it’s time to do so.”

Head Coach Chris Chester added: “I’m delighted that Kersh has agreed the deal.

“It’s a deal that club, player and manager are happy with. It’s all about being patient without rushing into things and we got there in the end.

“Kersh is a player that works extremely hard and I’m looking forward to seeing him kick on in the Trinity colours.”