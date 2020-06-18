Lee Radford turns to rugby union – in America

Lee Radford has a new job – in rugby union.

The former Hull FC coach has joined new American franchise Dallas Jackals as their defensive coach.

Radford will work with former Ospreys coach Allen Clarke.

He is a two-time Challenge Cup winner with the Black and Whites but was sacked after ad defeat to Warrington before lockdown.

“I’m really excited to take such an opportunity. It’s the path I wanted my career to take and to do it in the States, I’m extremely grateful for,” Radford told Sky Sports.

“Working alongside Allen Clarke, Phil Camm and Elaine Vassie, I can’t wait to develop as a coach and putting a really solid foundation in place for the club moving forward.”