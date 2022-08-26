Lee Radford’s relief after ‘unreal’ first-half horror show in Castleford Tigers win

Castleford Tigers head coach Lee Radford was a relieved man after the club’s play-off hopes were given a major boost by a one-point victory at Warrington Wolves.

His side trailed 12-0 at the break to Matt Dufty and Stefan Ratchford tries, and Radford admitted it could have been far worse.

He said: “I’ve never seen a game like that. To go in, I think, with a 27 per cent completion rate; we forgot how to dummy-half pass, we forgot how to run with the ball, we forgot how to play the ball.

“To go in only 12-0 down was unreal. We just defended for 40 minutes. We are a lot better side when we keep hold of it – definitely.

“I used the expression at half-time that we played like we had a wet finger in a socket.”

But the Tigers roared back with a Jake Mamo try and Derrell Olpherts brace, though Peter Mata’utia score in reply meant that the difference ultimately proved to be a prior one-pointer from Danny Richardson.

“It was massive, and to go for the one point as early as he did was smart,” said Radford of the halfback.

“It was invaluable at the end of the game. His decision to do that was very clever.”