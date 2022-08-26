Daryl Powell on the “atrocious” element of Warrington Wolves’ game in latest loss

Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell said his team have been “atrocious” at taking scoring chances after defeat to his former club Castleford Tigers.

The sides scored three tries apiece – Warrington’s coming from Matt Dufty, Stefan Ratchford and Peter Mata’utia – but Castleford edged it by a point on Thursday night.

“I think at times we have been atrocious at taking chances,” admitted Powell.

“I thought we were playing really smart in the first half, but we weren’t clinical and we’re not clinical.

“I said at half-time, the start needs to be outstanding – get your first ten minutes right and I think they are going to find it really difficult. We got penalty, error, try.

“That’s not what we were talking about and that’s where we are. We’re a fragile team at the moment and it’s obvious to see.

“We’ve got two games left and we are going to have to dig unbelievably deep. We have to make a huge mental change to this whole place, and that’s pre-season, that’s where we need to go.

“Physically we are tough, but mentally we are not and we’ve got to change that.

“You can almost play this as a recording of previous games.”