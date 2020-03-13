Leeds’ game with Catalans called off after Rhinos decide against travelling due to coronavirus scare

Leeds Rhinos’ game with Catalans has been called off after the Rhinos decided not to travel to Spain on medical grounds.

A Leeds Rhinos player has self-isolated after showing symptoms of the coronavirus, with the club saying he is being managed in line with the current Department of Health guidance.

In a statement, the Rhinos said: “It was decided by the RFL Board on Tuesday that the game should go ahead behind closed doors after the French authorities banned gatherings of over 1,000 spectators. However, both clubs have remained in regular dialogue since then and, following the latest development, it was decided that the team should not travel to Spain and France this weekend.

“The team were due to fly to Barcelona on Friday morning before travelling north to Perpignan ahead of Saturday’s game and then returning to UK via Barcelona on Sunday afternoon.”

The RFL suggested the Rhinos could face a santion from the RFL board for the decision:

A statement read: “We have been advised by Leeds Rhinos that they will not be travelling to France to fulfil their scheduled fixture against Catalans Dragons.

“The consequences of this decision on the match, and any sanction, will be determined by the RFL Board.”