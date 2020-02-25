Leeds land Wigan back-rower

Joe Greenwood has joined Leeds Rhinos on a two-month loan deal from Wigan.

The back-rower has fallen out of favour under Warriors head coach Adrian Lam, making just 15 appearances for the club since Lam’s arrival.

He has yet to play for Wigan this year and with Leeds biding their time on an NRL recruit, they have made a short-term move for the 26-year-old.

“I used to support Leeds when I was little,” Greenwood said.

“I had Barrie McDermott’s name on the back of my shirt, I suppose it is funny how things turn out. This is a great opportunity and I hope I can bring something to the club from my own game.”

Meanwhile, Rhinos centre Rhys Evans has returned to Bradford on a one-month loan.

The Wales international joined Leeds from the Bulls in the off-season but has now returned on a short-term deal.