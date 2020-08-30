Leeds loan Featherstone duo

Leeds Rhinos have re-signed Brett Ferres on a short-term loan deal.

Ferres, a forward at the Rhinos for four seasons, returns to the club alongside James Harrison from partner club Featherstone Rovers.

Rovers do not have a game for the remainder of the year following the cancellation of the Championship season, while Rovers also opted out of the RFL’s Autumn competition.

That has allowed Leeds to swoop and take the two on loan to help fill their squad ahead of a hectic period ahead for all clubs.

Ferres, 34, made 64 Super League appearances for the Rhinos between 2016 and 2019, winning the Grand Final in 2017.

Meanwhile, Harrison, the son of former Great Britain forward Karl, has emerged as one of the Championship’s best forwards and played a key role in Featherstone’s success last season, ending the season in the Million Pound Game.

Aged 24, he started his career with Batley before joining Featherstone last year.

Able to play at prop or second-row, he has scored 11 tries in 34 games for the Championship side.