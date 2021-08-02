Leeds player ‘really disappointed’ by racial abuse

THE RFL have been asked to investigate after Leeds forward Mikolaj Oledzki said he was racially abused by a spectator during Sunday’s home Super League clash with Warrington.

The England international, who was born in Poland, drew referee Chris Kendall’s attention to the incident following teammate Harry Newman’s second try in the 69th minute of the game, which Warrington won 27-26.

“Rugby League is a tough enough sport as it is. I am really disappointed because we stand so strongly against racism and discrimination,” said the 22-year-old prop.

“As a player we all expect to get a bit of abuse, but there’s no need for racism or anything like that.

“We are going to leave it to the RFL to review it to see if anything can be done.

“I’m disappointed because there’s lots of kids in the stand too and the remark said to me was quite loud.

“I was shocked when I heard it, I have never really experienced anything like it. It is not something I would want kids to hear.”

Oledzki was born in Gdansk, Poland and moved to the UK when he was nine. The family lived in Corby, Northamptonshire before moving to Leeds, where he started playing Rugby League.

He came through the Leeds Scholarship and Academy system and made his first-team debut in 2017.

The following year, Oledzki toured Papua New Guinea with England Knights, and in 2019, played against Jamaica on his home ground of Emerald Headingley.

He made his England debut in the 26-24 defeat by the Combined Nations All Stars at Warrington in June.

