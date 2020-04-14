Leeds Rhinos’ £20,000 donation to support Mose Masoe

Leeds Rhinos have donated £20,000 to the Rugby League Benevolent Fund to support Mose Masoe’s recovery from serious injury.

The Rhinos pledged 25% of their ticket revenue from their home game against Hull Kingston Rovers, Masoe’s club, in order to provide them financial support in their efforts to support the Samoan international.

Bucket collections across Emerald Headingley also brought in further income, with players and non-playing staff also chipping in, including Rob Burrow. The Rhinos then topped up the figure to take it to £20,000.

Gary Hetherington, the Leeds chief executive, said: “In these unprecedented times for the country, it’s important that we don’t forget the battles that Mose Masoe and Rob Burrow were already facing.

“As we said before Hull KR came to Emerald Headingley in February, we wanted to give our supporters and staff the chance to show their support to Mose – and now we want to thank them for such a generous response.

“That generosity came not only from the supporters of both teams who came on the night, but also from our corporate guests, and from the Players’ Association and the Leeds Rhinos Foundation – and our players and non-rugby staff also wanted to show their support.

“It was a typically generous gesture also from Rob Burrow to think of Mose at the Gala Dinner that was arranged to support his own family.

“That means we are able to make a substantial donation to the Benevolent Fund, who do such a great job for the game under the leadership of Steve Ball. And it goes without saying that we also send our very best wishes to Mose and his family.”

Steve Ball of the Benevolent Fund, said: “I have talked in a couple of interviews this week about Rugby League values – and this is a great example. I’d like to thank the Leeds club for allowing all the supporters who came to the game against Rovers to show their support for Mose and his family. I can assure them it will be massively appreciated, and will make a big difference.”

Neil Hudgell, the Hull KR chairman, said: “This is a fantastic gesture from Leeds and their supporters. We may be rivals on the pitch, but this sort of thing shows the game of Rugby League at its best.”