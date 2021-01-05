Leeds Rhinos’ 2021 Squad Numbers – Zane Tetevano given number 13

Leeds Rhinos have revealed their squad numbers for 2021.

New marquee signing Zane Tetevano has been handed the number 13 jersey left vacant by former club captain Stevie Ward, who announced his retirement from the game aged 27 due to the effects of concussion.

Three academy players – Mikolaj Oledzki, Cameron Smith and Tom Holroyd, have all seen significant promotions, with Polish prop Oledzki given the number 8 jersey. Smith will wear 17 and Holroyd 18.

Alex Sutcliffe, who played in the club’s Challenge Cup Final triumph at Wembley, has been promoted from 26 to 21. The number 19 jersey has been left vacant.

Leeds Rhinos’ 2021 Squad Numbers

1. Jack Walker

2. Tom Briscoe

3. Harry Newman

4. Konrad Hurrell

5. Ash Handley

6. Rob Lui

7. Luke Gale

8. Mikolaj Oledzki

9. Kruise Leeming

10. Matt Prior

11. Alex Mellor

12. Rhyse Martin

13. Zane Tetevano

14. Brad Dwyer

15. Liam Sutcliffe

16. Richie Myler

17. Cameron Smith

18. Tom Holroyd

20. Bodene Thompson

21. Alex Sutcliffe

22. Sam Walters

23. Callum McLelland

24. Luke Briscoe

25. James Donaldson

26. Jarrod O’Connor

27. Jack Broadbent

28. Corey Hall

29. Liam Tindall

30. Levi Edwards

31. Morgan Gannon