Leeds Rhinos’ 2021 Squad Numbers – Zane Tetevano given number 13

Leeds Rhinos have revealed their squad numbers for 2021.
New marquee signing Zane Tetevano has been handed the number 13 jersey left vacant by former club captain Stevie Ward, who announced his retirement from the game aged 27 due to the effects of concussion.
Three academy players – Mikolaj Oledzki, Cameron Smith and Tom Holroyd, have all seen significant promotions, with Polish prop Oledzki given the number 8 jersey. Smith will wear 17 and Holroyd 18.
Alex Sutcliffe, who played in the club’s Challenge Cup Final triumph at Wembley, has been promoted from 26 to 21. The number 19 jersey has been left vacant.
Leeds Rhinos’ 2021 Squad Numbers
1. Jack Walker
2. Tom Briscoe
3. Harry Newman
4. Konrad Hurrell
5. Ash Handley
6. Rob Lui
7. Luke Gale
8. Mikolaj Oledzki
9. Kruise Leeming
10. Matt Prior
11. Alex Mellor
12. Rhyse Martin
13. Zane Tetevano
14. Brad Dwyer
15. Liam Sutcliffe
16. Richie Myler
17. Cameron Smith
18. Tom Holroyd
20. Bodene Thompson
21. Alex Sutcliffe
22. Sam Walters
23. Callum McLelland
24. Luke Briscoe
25. James Donaldson
26. Jarrod O’Connor
27. Jack Broadbent
28. Corey Hall
29. Liam Tindall
30. Levi Edwards
31. Morgan Gannon