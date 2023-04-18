Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington gives verdict on IMG proposals

LEEDS RHINOS chief executive Gary Hetherington has given his verdict on IMG’s proposals which will be voted on tomorrow.

All 36 professional rugby league clubs will vote on the plans first put forward to them by the marketing giants last month.

Now Hetherington has given the Rhinos’ support to the proposals for club grading.

Hetherington commented, “Leeds Rhinos are very supportive of the process put in place by the clubs and the RFL which will see a series of recommendations to elevate the games popularity in future years.

“Tomorrow’s vote on the club grading process is the first part of the exercise and it is important for clubs to show support for the RFL, RL Commercial and IMG, who have made the recommendations.

“From the original proposals, the RFL have listened to concerns and certainly addressed the issues around community engagement and player development, which was absent from the initial discussion document,” added Hetherington.