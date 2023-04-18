Toulouse Olympique star in emotional statement after injury forces immediate retirement

EVERYONE knows just how tough rugby league players are, with injuries often part and parcel of the game.

However, sometimes stars just cannot shake off problems and are forced to retire.

Such a problem has hit Toulouse Olympique winger Latrell Schaumkel who has been forced to retire with immediate effect.

Schaumkel, a New Zealand winger, joined Toulouse ahead of the 2020 Championship season from Villeneuve Leopards where he finished the Elite One Championship season as the league’s top try-scorer in 2019.

His physical issues meant Schaumkel has played just two games in 2023 and at 28 he has chosen to retire, with chairman Bernard Sarrazain paying tribute to the winger: “I am obviously sad to see Latrell leave, because he is a very important player but he is also an extraordinary person.

“As soon as he arrived, we felt that he was devoted to the club who enjoyed himself on and off the pitch.

“I want to underline the courage to make this decision at 28 years old as it is unfortunate for him.

“But I also want to say thank you for everything he brought to the club, we lived through unforgettable moments and he will always be at home in Toulouse.”

Schaumkel himself said: “I thank yhe staff and the club for giving me the opportunity to spend three unforgettable years here.

“Both on and off the field I have spent moments that will remain in my memory forever. The club, the fans and this city will hold a special place in my heart forever.”