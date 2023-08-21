Leeds Rhinos fans ruing loss of star man following superb stats in aftermath of Warrington Wolves win

LEEDS RHINOS went up against Warrington Wolves yesterday afternoon in a game that would have repercussions for both sides in the race for a top six play-off spot.

As it was, Leeds eventually ran out 24-22 winners in a tight affair that saw the lead change hands on numerous occasions.

However, one forward stood out for the Rhinos with yet another big performance and that was Wigan Warriors-bound Sam Walters, who led from the front from the first minute.

Walters will of course be exiting Headingley at the end of the 2023 Super League season for rivals Wigan, but his importance can be demonstrated through the statistics acquired from that enthralling game yesterday.

As well as a crucial try, Walterrs made 42 tackles – the third highest in the game – as well as two tackle busts and 16 carries.

The towering prop made 134 metres – the second highest – which stands at an average of eight metres per carry with one clean break included.

The statistics were taken from Leeds podcast host Lot17a with Rhinos fans echoing the sentiments of it being a mistake in letting Walters go.

Will be doing some work on the stats this evening but one player has jumped out straight away following a quick glance 1 try

42 total tackles (3rd highest)

2 tackles Busts

16 carries

134 metres (2nd highest)

8 metres per carry

1 clean break I'm still not over Walters leaving — Stat Man Rhys (@theowlandfleece) August 21, 2023

Another Leeds fan tweeted: “He’s a genuine threat near the opposition line. He’s only going to get better. Feel sick every time he does something good.”

He's a genuine threat near the opposition line. He's only going to get better. Feel sick every time he does something good 🤣. — Bradley Asquith (@BradAsquith7) August 21, 2023

The disappointment was obvious amongst other Leeds fans too, with this one tweeting: “I can’t believe it either. Wigan got themselves a real quality player there.”

I can’t believe it either. Wigan got themselves a real quality player there 😠😩😡 — Andy Naylor (@andynaylor60) August 21, 2023

One Rhinos supporter called it a “staggeringly poor decision” to let Walters go: “Staggeringly poor decision not to sort his long term future.”

Staggeringly poor decision not to sort his long term future — James Pearson (@JamesPearson25) August 21, 2023

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.