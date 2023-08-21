Hull FC boss Tony Smith explains Adam Swift and Andre Savelio exits from Super League club

HULL FC head coach Tony Smith has explained why Adam Swift and Andre Savelio will no longer be Black and Whites players in 2024.

Both men are expected to join the Huddersfield Giants for next season and beyond despite the pair enjoying stellar 2023 seasons.

But, Smith has explained the reasoning behind their exits, with Swift exiting the club due to his living situation.

“It’s unfortunate that he’s (Swift) had to go. I think it’s been a tough one for him. He’s going to be a tough one to replace, that’s part and parcel of rugby league and being a professional and some of those things are unavoidable,” Smith told BBC Humberside.

“We’ve just got to be grateful for what he’s doing for us now and what he’ll do for us for the rest of the season. After that we’ll say our farewells and show our gratitude.

“I like the fact that he’s playing good rugby and enjoying himself and doing a good job.”

Smith explained that he was waiting for Savelio to show form before making a call on his future: “Dre’s probably played one of his stronger games last week I think for the club. It’s part and parcel of the sport as well, sometimes when you start to play well, you attract attention from others and that’s all part of it.

“We weren’t rushing into making a decision. We needed to see some form and we needed to give him some time to get into some of that sort of form because he’s had a number of injuries and it’s been difficult for him to get into a flow and into form on a regular basis.

“It happens. We wish him well as well at the back end of the season, but it’s good that he’s finding some form for us and continues to do so. He’s got the ability to do some terrific things. We saw a few of those in the last game.

“He’s got some of the best skills available and he’s able to apply them from time to time and that’s good when he does.”

