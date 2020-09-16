Leeds Rhinos produce positive Covid case

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed that one of their players has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Rhinos received their results yesterday which saw the player test positive, which has resulted in two further players being stood down based on track and player.

Another player reported symptoms to the club on Tuesday morning and is waiting the results of a test taken Wednesday morning.

Three Huddersfield players have also been forced to self-isolate due to track and trace.

The Giants take on Wakefield on Thursday in a re-arranged Super League game while Leeds take on Hull KR a day later in the Challenge Cup quarter-final.