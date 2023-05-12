Leeds Rhinos register incredible 40-point win over Wigan Warriors despite being down to 12 men

WIGAN WARRIORS and Leeds Rhinos played out an absolute classic at the DW Stadium live on Sky Sports.

It was nip-and-tuck for the early exchanges with Abbas Miski eventually going over in the corner off a great Joe Shorrocks pass. Harry Smith converted from the touchline to make it 6-0 after 18 minutes.

A highly-entertaining game witnessed another class try from Bevan French on the half-hour mark as the Australian livewire dummied his way through the Leeds line. Smith again added the extras from out wide for a 12-0 lead after 26 minutes.

Smith added a penalty before Harry Newman ran the length following an interception. Rhyse Martin converted to reduce the deficit to eight at 14-6.

Zane Tetevano was sent off for Leeds just before half-time following a late hit on Smith, but that seemed to rally the Rhinos.

Half-time: Wigan Warriors 14-6 Leeds Rhinos

After hitting last in the first-half, Leeds hit first in the second-half through Tom Holroyd, despite being down to 12 men. Martin was again on target to reduce Wigan’s lead to just two points at 14-12.

Incredibly, 12-man Leeds hit the front shortly after with Richie Myler the quickest to react to his own bomb. Martin converted again to make it 18-14.

Iain Thornley, however, proved too strong to handle as the clock approached the hour. This time, Smith’s conversion went wide as the scores remained locked at 18-apiece.

It appeared to be deja vu for Wigan and Newman, however, with the centre intercepting a Warriors pass once more. Martin sent the conversion over to send the Rhinos into a 24-18 lead with 18 minutes to go.

The Rhinos were in the ascendancy now and it was Martin’s turn to cross on 67 minutes, but the second-rower couldn’t convert.

Credit to Leeds, they were playing remarkably well with 12 men and Cameron Smith was the next on the scoresheet just two minutes later. Martin was this time on target to make it 34-18.

And on the hooter Liam Tindall intercepted to race the full length of the field as Martin converted to round the scoring off at 40-18.