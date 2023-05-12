Friday Night Super League: Leigh thrash Huddersfield, Catalans hammer Castleford and Warrington hold on against Hull KR

THERE were four live Super League games tonight on this pleasant Friday evening.

Here is the run down of all three games not covered by Sky Sports:

Huddersfield Giants vs Leigh Leopards

Leigh struck first through Ben Reynolds in the eighth minute with the halfback able to convert for a 6-0 lead.

And after some fast and frenetic work, Josh Charnley grabbed the second try of the evening, flying in at the corner in his usual trademark fashion. Reynolds again converted to make it 12-0.

Half-time: Huddersfield Giants 0-12 Leigh Leopards

Things didn’t exactly improve for the Giants after the break with Charnley grabbing his second seven minutes into the second-half and again Reynolds converted from out wide for an 18-0 lead.

Lachlan Lam rubbed salt into the Huddersfield wounds on the hour for his own four-pointer with Reynolds yet again converting expertly.

The Leopards were purring as Joe Mellor this time made his own mark on proceedings on 66 minutes. Reynolds’ 100% conversion rate continued as Leigh led 30-0.

Adrian Lam’s men just couldn’t keep a clean sheet as Kevin Naiqama crossed late on for the Giants, but the conversion was missed as Leigh ran out 30-4 winners.

Full-time: Huddersfield Giants 4-30 Leigh Leopards

Castleford Tigers vs Catalans Dragons

Catalans broke the deadlock early on as Michael McIlorum’s break resulted in a Jordan Dezaria try despite a clear knock-on in the build-up. Adam Keighran converted to make it 6-0.

Keighran himself crossed moments later, scything his way through poor tackling to cross. The centre converted for a 12-0 lead.

It became embarrassing when Matt Ikuvalu burrowed his way over to make it three tries in the opening quarter. Keighran again converted to make it 18-0.

After an appalling start, the Tigers stemmed the tide moments later with Paul McShane’s kick being caught by Alex Mellor. Gareth Widdop converted to reduce the deficit to 12 at 18-6.

That revival didn’t last long, though, as Tom Johnstone flew in at the corner off a last-tackle play. Keighran this time missed with the Dragons leading 22-6 on the half-hour.

Catalans were having a field day down their left and Keighran grabbed another through horrendous tackling on 34 minutes. The centre converted to make it 28-6.

Ben Garcia was the next over the line, taking an easy pass to dot down. Keighran converted from in front for a 34-6 lead.

Half-time: Castleford Tigers 6-34 Catalans Dragons

It didn’t get any better for the hosts after half-time, either, as Paul Seguier’s superb offload allowed Matt Whitley to dive over. Arthur Mourgue took over the kicking duties to bring up the 40-point mark for the visitors.

Castleford finally responded through Bureta Faraimo in the corner, with Paul McShane converting to make it 40-12.

Again, though, it mattered little with Sam Tomkins getting Catalans’ eighth try of the night. Mourgue’s conversion extended the French side’s lead to 46-12 as the hour went by.

Faraimo managed to get his second off a brilliant looping Joe Westerman pass with McShane kicking the conversion over instantly to make it 46-18.

It was two tries in two minutes for the Tigers with Mellor dotting down for his second after great work by Faraimo. This time McShane failed to convert as Castleford trailed 46-22.

Full-time: Castleford Tigers 22-46 Catalans Dragons

Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR

Ethan Ryan took advantage of a brilliant flick pass from James Batchelor to cross first with Mikey Lewis adding the extras for a 6-0 lead.

Hull KR were in again on 20 minutes with Lewis finding Kane Linnett with a flat ball. Lewis again converted to stretch KR’s lead to 12-0.

As the clock wound down to the break, Warrington finally got their first points of the night when Rovers failed to deal with a grubber as Josh McGuire pounced. Stefan Ratchford converted as the Wolves trailed 12-6 at the break.

Half-time: Warrington Wolves 6-12 Hull KR

The Wolves levelled proceedings on 48 minutes when Ben Currie dummied his way under the sticks. Ratchford converted to make it 12-12, but Lewis slotted over a penalty to hand KR a 14-12 lead.

Ratchford levelled the game once more with a penalty of his own before sending over another for a 16-14 lead. Matty Ashton then flew in at the corner to give Warrington breathing space at 20-14.

And to make sure of the win, George Williams sent over a drop-goal to round things off at 21-14.

Full-time: Warrington Wolves 21-14 Hull KR