Leeds Rhinos release superb Magic Weekend shirt in honour of MND hero Doddie Weir

LEEDS RHINOS will pay tribute to MND Champion Doddie Weir OBE with a special limited edition kit for their Magic Weekend clash with Castleford Tigers on 3rd June at St James’ Park in Newcastle, the city where Weir won a Rugby Union Premiership.

Weir became a mentor for Rhinos legend Rob Burrow when Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019. In November 2022, Weir passed away just a week after setting off Kevin Sinfield on his epic Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge to raise money for the MND community.

Doddie Weir was one of Rugby Union’s most recognisable personalities. He earned 61 caps for Scotland during a successful playing career, represented the British and Irish Lions on their successful tour to South Africa in 1997, and won championships with his two club sides, Melrose and Newcastle Falcons.

In June 2017 the Scot revealed he was suffering from Motor Neurone Disease. From the outset, Doddie was driven to help fellow sufferers and seek ways to further research into this, as yet, incurable disease.

In November 2017, Doddie and his trustees launched the registered charity, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. To help continue Doddie’s legacy and to show our appreciation for the support he gave Rob Burrow, £10 from the sale of every replica shirt will be donated to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The shirt design incorporates the distinctive Doddie Weir tartan and features the former British and Irish Lions details on the inside collar along with a quote from Rob Burrow on the reverse of the collar saying ‘Thanks for showing us the way’. Along both sleeves is a quote from Doddie that reads, ‘Whatever your situation, make the most you can of each and every day. Be nice to people, and laugh as much as possible.’

To maximise the impact of the tartan, the club’s major partners have kindly agreed for this shirt to have monotone logos and the Rhinos would like to thank them all for their support in making this distinctive shirt design possible. The white shorts also feature the tartan design on side panels.

Dual code international John Bentley, who played for Leeds between 1988 and 1992 and was a team mate of Doddie’s with Newcastle and the British and Irish Lions helped to launch the new look shirt. He commented, “I love it and Doddie would have too. It is a real tribute with the famous tartan. I think it is a fantastic gesture by the club, especially with the link to Rob too obviously.

“I am really proud to have played at Leeds and I love the link with the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation especially as the game will be played in Newcastle where we share so many wonderful memories and I first met Doddie.

“The legacy he has created will continue, for Doddie it was never about him, it was about helping those less fortunate who perhaps don’t have the support that he or Rob have and this will go a long way to continue that fundraising.

“But as importantly we are also letting those people with MND know that we are still supporting them.”

Paul Thompson, Director of Fundraising at My Name’5 Doddie Foundation said, “This is a fantastic gesture by the Rhinos. The community across both codes of rugby have come together so strongly over the past six years in support of Doddie, Rob Burrow and others.

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of Doddie winning the rugby union Premiership with Newcastle Falcons, so it’s extremely fitting that the match is there on Magic Weekend.

“Support like this helps us to invest in groundbreaking science that will get us closer to tackling MND. Huge thanks to everyone involved,” added Thompson.

John Spencer, Group Chairman of NIC FM Services Group added, “We are delighted to support this fantastic cause and we are proud to feature on this special shirt.”